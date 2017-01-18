New 5ive Steakhouse at Inn at St. John's Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo New 5ive Steakhouse at Inn at St. John's The beautiful Inn at St. John's has given their restaurant an overhaul; it has a new name and a new menu. It's now 5ive Steakhouse.

Executive Chef Corey Pitts joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant, and to show us how he prepares his signature dish, Wagyu Coulotte Steak with Beer Braised Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Cognac-Peppercorn Sauce. You can get his recipe below.

5ive Steakhouse is located at The Inn at St. John's in Plymouth. You can learn more or make a reservation online at www.stjohnsgolfconference.com.

WAGYU COULOTTE STEAK

Beer Braised Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Cognac-Peppercorn Sauce

Ingredients:

4 each 8oz wagyu coulotte steak (or steak of your choice)

6 ounces wild mushrooms (shitake, cremini, oyster, morels)

6 ounces beer braised cipollini onions (recipe to follow)

3 ounces good quality cognac

8 ounces heavy whipping cream

2 cloves minced garlic

4 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp. cracked black pepper (reserve 1 tbsp.)

2 tbsp. clarified butter, or vegetable oil

kosher salt to taste



Method

1. Season your steaks liberally with kosher salt and cracked black pepper.

2. Add your clarified butter to your hot pan.

3. Once slightly smoking add your steaks to your pan while slightly tilting the pan away from your body to avoid flare ups.

4. Sear the steaks for about two minutes on each side until golden brown. Set steaks aside.

5. Add your wild mushrooms and minced garlic to the pan over lower heat. Cook for an additional two minutes.

6. Add your beer braised cipollini onions.

7. Remove pan from heat and add cognac, this will create a small flame and will extinguish itself after the alcohol is cooked off.

8. Once the flame dissipates, deglaze the pan with a rubber spatula until all brown bits (fond) are no longer visible.

9. Add your heavy cream, 1 tbsp. of cracked black pepper, thyme and kosher salt to taste.

10. Add your steaks back to the pan and cook for an additional two minutes on each side for medium rare. (May take shorter or longer depending on the size or cut of beef you prefer.)

11. Remove your steaks and let rest for five minutes.

12. Spoon the mushrooms, onions, and cream sauce over your steaks.

13. Enjoy!



Beer Braised Cipollini Onions:

Ingredients:

6 ounces peeled cipollini onions

4 ounces good quality lager

2 ounces vegetable stock

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cloves fresh whole garlic

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. cracked black pepper

Steps.

1. Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pot and simmer for 15 minutes.

2. Remove cipollini onions and serve.