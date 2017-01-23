Achatz Pies' pie dough recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Achatz Pies' pie dough recipe Achatz Pies is offering its best-selling Michigan 4-Berry pie for $10 to celebrate National Pie Day on January 23.

Achatz Pies is offering its best-selling Michigan 4-Berry pie for $10 to celebrate National Pie Day on January 23. Courtney Major and Zack Achatz joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us some tips on making pie crust if you'd like to make your own pie on National Pie Day. You can get their pie dough recipe below.

To find an Achatz Pies location near you, visit www.achatzpies.com

ACHATZ'S PIE DOUGH RECIPE

Makes top and bottom crust for one pie

Mix:

2 ½ cup pastry flour, unbleached.

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt

Then Add:

1 cup Vegetable Shortening-(Trans-fat free)

Or you can use ½ cup butter and a ½ cup Vegetable Shortening

Cut room temperature shortening into flour with fingers until crumbly, yet not too blended.

Add:

½ cup chilled water.

Do not over mix at this point. Dough will be sticky. Cover with plastic wrap or wax paper and allow to set in refrigerator for 1 hour.