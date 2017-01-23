Grey Ghost's sweet potato tortilla soup Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Grey Ghost's sweet potato tortilla soup Chef Josef Giacomino, chef and owner of Grey Ghost Detroit, joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share his recipe for sweet potato tortilla soup.

For more information on Grey Ghost Detroit, visit www.greyghostdetroit.com

Sweet Potato-Tortilla Soup with Chipotle Sour Cream, Radish and Cabbage

Yield: 4 quarts

Ingredients:

6 each large sweet potato, roasted until tender, skins removed

2 each whole onion, small diced

1 head garlic, minced

2 quarts vegetable stock

¼ teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

¼ teaspoon cinnamon, toasted and ground

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup blend oil

8 ounce sour cream

2 each chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, pureed

1 package fresh corn tortillas, fried into chips

½ cup radish, julienned

½ cup cabbage, julienned

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 each lime, cut into wedges

Method of Preparation:

In a large stock pot over medium high heat, coat bottom of pot with oil and add onion, garlic, cumin and cinnamon. Sweat until onions are translucent. Add vegetable stock and sweet potatoes, bring up to a boil and reduce to a low simmer. Cook for 45 minutes. In a blender, working in small batches, add contents of pot, puree on high, slowly drizzling oil into each batch, until smooth. Add brown sugar and season with salt to taste.

Combine sour cream and chipotle peppers in mixing bowl and stir to combine. Season with salt and fresh lime juice to taste.

To serve, place soup into bowl, add as many tortillas as desired, stir to combine. Garnish with chipotle sour cream, radish and cabbage. Serve with lime wedge.