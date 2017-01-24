Trattoria Da Luigi's pan-roasted branzino recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Trattoria Da Luigi's pan-roasted branzino recipe Luigi Cutraro and Chef Steve from Trattoria Da Luigi in Royal Oak join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a recipe with us.

Luigi Cutraro and Chef Steve from Trattoria Da Luigi in Royal Oak join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a recipe with us. You can find their branzino recipe below.

Chef Steve recently visited Italy. He travels there often and works side-by-side with Italian chefs to bring new Italian techniques and dishes back to Royal Oak. For more information on the restaurant, visit www.trattoriapizzeriadaluigi.com.

PAN-ROASTED BRANZINO

Yield: 1 serving

Cooking Oil ¼ c

Fresh Sage 3ea leaves

Fresh Rosemary 1ea stem

Branzino, whole & gutted 1ea (@1.25#)

Redskin Potatoes, sliced thinly 3ea

Seafood Stock ½ - 2/3 c

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Kosher Salt, to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a large saute pan on medium-high heat.

Season branzino lightly with salt & pepper and gently place into pan. Once the fish begins to get golden and a little crispy then gently flip it over in the pan. At this point, place the sliced potatoes into the pan next to the fish. Place the fresh herbs on top of the potatoes. Once the potatoes have begun to turn brown, add the seafood stock and place a lid over the pan and cook until done (approx. 15-18 minutes).

After branzino is completely cooked, place it on a large plate and arrange the potatoes next to it. Pour any remaining sauce from the pan over the fish.