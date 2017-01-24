Celebrate peanut butter with these recipes Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Celebrate peanut butter with these recipes Tuesday, January 24 is National Peanut Butter Day. Annabel Cohen joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share with us her favorite peanut butter recipes.

You can add it to many of your existing recipes by simply stirring it it. For example, stirring melted peanut butter (I do it in the microwave) into rice pudding, makes it instantly peanut butter rice pudding. Or drizzle some over your morning oatmeal and top with sliced bananas and toasted almonds. Or, make some of the easy recipes below.

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CRUNCH FUDGE

2 cups sugar

½ cup milk

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup chopped "Nutter Butter" Cookies or mini-cookies

1 cup mini chocolate chips (any flavor)

Brush an 8x8-inch baking dish or pan with vegetable oil .

Combine sugar and milk in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Allow to boil for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in the peanut butter and vanilla until smooth. Stir in the chopped cookies.

Pour the mixture into the pan, sprinkled with chocolate chips and allow to cool until set. Slice into 1-inch squares. Makes 16 or more servings.

SPICY PEANUT SAUCE

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1/2 cup smooth or crunchy peanut butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 medium garlic cloves OR 1 tsp. fresh minced garlic

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. minced fresh, peeled gingerroot

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Boiling water, as needed

Combine all sauce ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. If the mixture is too thick (some peanut butters are thicker than others), add small amounts of water until the consistency is creamy.

PEANUT BUTTER AVOCADO BANANA PUDDING

1 1/2 ripe avocados

1 large ripe banana

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/2 cup salted creamy peanut butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup coconut milk

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to a shallow glass or plastic dish or individual serving dishes. Serve immediately or cover and chill for up to 24-hours. Makes 6 servings.