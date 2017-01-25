Clergy, Cops and Beer at Lockhart's BBQ January 28 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Clergy, Cops and Beer at Lockhart's BBQ January 28 Lockhart's BBQ in Lake Orion is hosting a fundraising event Clergy, Cops and Beer on Saturday, January 28. The event raises funds to help both Lake Orion United Methodist Church and the Lake Orion Police Department.

- Lockhart's BBQ in Lake Orion is hosting a fundraising event Clergy, Cops and Beer on Saturday, January 28. The event raises funds to help both Lake Orion United Methodist Church and the Lake Orion Police Department.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 or at the door for $35. The ticket includes one entree from a select menu and entertainment for the evening.

Lockhart's BBQ is located at 37 E Flint Street in Lake Orion. The event starts at 6 p.m. For more information or to order tickets, call (248) 690-9362.

Pitmaster Chris Staniek from Lockhart's also joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the event and give us some barbecuing tips. You can see his rib rub recipe below.

For more information on Lockhart's, visit www.lockhartsbbq.com.

LOCKHART'S BBQ'S RIB RUB RECIPE

Yields 3 racks of ribs

4 1/2 teaspoons Turbinado sugar

4 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 cup paprika

1 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder

Mix ingredients thoroughly. Remove back membrane from ribs.

Apply light coating of yellow mustard to both sides. Apply rub to ribs to literally coat both side.

Dust top of rack of ribs with turbinado sugar.