Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Wok Asian Bistro

The Chinese New Year is January 28. Wok Asian Bistro in Northville has Chinese food that caters to all diet types and restrictions.

Greg Richards joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about his food, and the symbolism in their culture. You can get his mandarin orange ginger recipe below.

For more information on Wok Asian Bistro, visit www.wokasianbistro.com

MANDARIN ORANGE GINGER

1/3 cup of veggies: celery, carrots (shredded), broccoli

1/4 cup mandarin orange segments

dash salt & pepper (or to taste)

.5 tsp ginger seasoning

1/2 cup orange sauce

6 oz organic chicken (sliced thin)

half tablespoon cooking oil

white or brown rice, cooked

Begin cooking by searing the outside of the chicken in the wok and separating it so each piece is touching the wok, then sear the outside for 2-3 minutes on each side. Once seared on both sides, add all veggies (except mandarin orange segments) and continue cooking for 1-2 minutes then add sauce and mandarin orange segments. Sauté with sauce for no more than 30-45 seconds. Place rice on plate and stir fry over top. Enjoy!