9 Game Day dip recipes

Chef Pete Loren from Nino Salvaggio joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.

Posted:Jan 26 2017 03:02PM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 03:02PM EST

Want to show off at your Super Bowl Party? Nino Salvaggio's joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share 9 different Game Day dips with us. Recipes include a Southwest Black Bean Dip with Bacon; a Nutella Fluff; homemade nacho cheese; Peanut Butter and Cream Cheese dip; Classic Caesar Dressing/Dip; Chevre and Spinach Dip; Fishtown Smoked Whitefish Dip; Tiramisu Creme Dip; Curried Sweet Onion and Peppers Tapanade Dip. You can get the recipes below. 
 
To find a Nino Salvaggio near you, visit www.ninosalvaggio.com
 
SMOKY SOUTHWEST BLACK BEAN DIP WITH BACON
Serves 6
  • 3 cups Canned Black Beans with juices
  • 1 Tbsp. Garlic, chopped
  • ¼ cup Sweet Onion
  • ½ cup Smoked Bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 Tbsp. Light Brown Sugar
  • 2 tsp. Cumin Powder
  • 2 tsp. Chili Powder
  • 2 tsp. Salt
  • 2 Tbsp. Cilantro
  • ½ tsp. Liquid Smoke
  • 1 pinch Dry Thyme
  • 2 tsp. Cider Vinegar
1. Puree beans in a food processor.
2. Add remaining ingredients and pulse until combined.
3. Adjust dip's constancy with water as needed.
 
NOTES: In addition, you can stir in the following optional ingredients
¼ cup Sweet Corn Kernels
¼ cup Red Bell Pepper, chopped
¼ cup Whole Black Beans
 
NUTELLA FLUFF WITH SAVOIARDI BISCUITS
Serves 4
This dessert can either be enjoyed as a casual snack or made into an elaborate plate presentation. 
  • ½ cup Nutella®
  • ½ cup Mascarpone Cheese
  • 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
  • ½ cup Powdered Sugar
  • 1 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 package Savoiardi (Lady Finger Biscuits)
1. Stir together Nutella® and Mascarpone cheese until smooth.
2. Whip together heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla to a firm peak.
3. Fold the whipped cream into the Nutella® mixture.
 
Serve this dessert "fondue style" by placing the Nutella® fluff in a small bowl with the Savoiardi cookies surrounding them as "dipping sticks", or place two or three cookies on a nice serving plate, pipe the Nutella® fluff across them and add another row of Savoiardi on top. A dusting of cocoa and chocolate shavings is an elegant way to garnish this plate presentation.
 
HOMEMADE NACHO CHEESE SAUCE
Makes about 1 Quart
  • ¼  cup Vegetable Oil
  • ¼  cup All Purpose Flour 
  • 2 Cups Half and Half 
  • ½  Cup Beer, Budweiser or Pilsner 
  • 1 ½  Lbs Cheddar Cheese, Mild, Shredded
  • 1 tsp Chili Powder 
  • 1 tsp Cumin 
  • ½ tsp Chipotle Powder 
  •  ¹/8  tsp Cayenne Pepper, Ground 
1. In a saucepot over medium heat, cook oil and flour to a blond roux. (approximately 3 to 5 minutes). DO NOT BROWN!!  
2. Add half and half and beer. Bring to a simmer while whisking until smooth.  
3. Turn heat to LOW and add cheese and spices.  
4. Cook until the cheese has fully melted in. DO NOT BRING TO A BOIL.
 
PEANUT BUTTER AND CREAM CHEESE DIP
This recipe goes great with crisp apples, pears and even celery
  • ½ cup Nino's Homemade Peanut Butter
  • ½ cup Cream Cheese, softened
  • 3 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
  • ½ tsp. Vanilla Extract
  • Pinch Ground Cinnamon
1. Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until creamy.
2. For a lighter, fluffier dip, just add a bit of milk or water.

