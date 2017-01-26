9 Game Day dip recipes Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo 9 Game Day dip recipes Want to show off at your Super Bowl Party?

Want to show off at your Super Bowl Party? Nino Salvaggio's joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share 9 different Game Day dips with us. Recipes include a Southwest Black Bean Dip with Bacon; a Nutella Fluff; homemade nacho cheese; Peanut Butter and Cream Cheese dip; Classic Caesar Dressing/Dip; Chevre and Spinach Dip; Fishtown Smoked Whitefish Dip; Tiramisu Creme Dip; Curried Sweet Onion and Peppers Tapanade Dip. You can get the recipes below.

SMOKY SOUTHWEST BLACK BEAN DIP WITH BACON

Serves 6

3 cups Canned Black Beans with juices

1 Tbsp. Garlic, chopped

¼ cup Sweet Onion

½ cup Smoked Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 Tbsp. Light Brown Sugar

2 tsp. Cumin Powder

2 tsp. Chili Powder

2 tsp. Salt

2 Tbsp. Cilantro

½ tsp. Liquid Smoke

1 pinch Dry Thyme

2 tsp. Cider Vinegar

1. Puree beans in a food processor.

2. Add remaining ingredients and pulse until combined.

3. Adjust dip's constancy with water as needed.

NOTES: In addition, you can stir in the following optional ingredients

¼ cup Sweet Corn Kernels

¼ cup Red Bell Pepper, chopped

¼ cup Whole Black Beans

NUTELLA FLUFF WITH SAVOIARDI BISCUITS

Serves 4

This dessert can either be enjoyed as a casual snack or made into an elaborate plate presentation.

½ cup Nutella®

½ cup Mascarpone Cheese

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

½ cup Powdered Sugar

1 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract

1 package Savoiardi (Lady Finger Biscuits)

1. Stir together Nutella® and Mascarpone cheese until smooth.

2. Whip together heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla to a firm peak.

3. Fold the whipped cream into the Nutella® mixture.

Serve this dessert "fondue style" by placing the Nutella® fluff in a small bowl with the Savoiardi cookies surrounding them as "dipping sticks", or place two or three cookies on a nice serving plate, pipe the Nutella® fluff across them and add another row of Savoiardi on top. A dusting of cocoa and chocolate shavings is an elegant way to garnish this plate presentation.

HOMEMADE NACHO CHEESE SAUCE

Makes about 1 Quart

¼ cup Vegetable Oil

¼ cup All Purpose Flour

2 Cups Half and Half

½ Cup Beer, Budweiser or Pilsner

1 ½ Lbs Cheddar Cheese, Mild, Shredded

1 tsp Chili Powder

1 tsp Cumin

½ tsp Chipotle Powder

¹/8 tsp Cayenne Pepper, Ground

1. In a saucepot over medium heat, cook oil and flour to a blond roux. (approximately 3 to 5 minutes). DO NOT BROWN!!

2. Add half and half and beer. Bring to a simmer while whisking until smooth.

3. Turn heat to LOW and add cheese and spices.

4. Cook until the cheese has fully melted in. DO NOT BRING TO A BOIL.

PEANUT BUTTER AND CREAM CHEESE DIP

This recipe goes great with crisp apples, pears and even celery

½ cup Nino's Homemade Peanut Butter

½ cup Cream Cheese, softened

3 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

½ tsp. Vanilla Extract

Pinch Ground Cinnamon

1. Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until creamy.

2. For a lighter, fluffier dip, just add a bit of milk or water.