Game Day snack ideas

At a loss for what to whip up for your Super Bowl party? Chef Pete Loren joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with some snack ideas for Game Day. You can see his recipes below.

MARGARITA BISCUIT BITES WITH TOMATO, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND FRESH BASIL

Makes 8 Biscuit Bites

1 package Pillsbury Grand Biscuits

As needed:

All Purpose Flour

½ cup Nino's Marketplace Pizzas Sauce

½ cup Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

2 Ripe Roma Tomatoes, sliced thin

8 ounces Fresh Mozzarella, sliced ¼" thick

½ cup Fresh Basil Leaves, chopped

1. Open biscuits, separate into eight individual biscuits and flatten to ¼" thickness using a small amount of flour to prevent sticking.

2. On each individual biscuit, spread 1 Tbsp. of pizza sauce then top with 2 Tbsp. of shredded mozzarella cheese.

3. Shingle three VERY thin slices of tomato in a spiral-like fan and top with pieces of FRESH mozzarella.

4. Sprinkle fresh basil over each biscuit and bake in a 375 F oven approximately 15 minutes or until biscuit is golden brown and cheeses are melted.

3 CHEESE PIZZA ROLLS

Serves 4

This recipe uses Nino's fresh, artisan pizza dough which you can find in our refrigerated case near our Take n' Bake pizzas.

1 Egg, beaten

¼ cup Milk

1 bag Nino's Artisan Pizza Dough

1½ cup Nino's Market Cafe Pizza Sauce

1 cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1 cup Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

¼ cup Shredded Parmesan Cheese

2 Tbsp. Sesame Seeds

1 Preheat your oven to 375 F degrees.

2 Prepare an egg wash by stirring together the beaten egg and milk. Set aside.

3 Unpackage the pizza dough onto a floured work surface and roll / stretch out the dough into a rectangle approximately 18" left to right and 10" top to bottom.

4 Brush off any excess flour.

5 Spread the pizza sauce onto dough edge to edge leaving one-inch of unsauced dough at the top and bottom.

6 Spread the mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheese evenly over the top of the sauce only.

7 Carefully fold the top and bottom edges of the dough to the center. Do not overlap.

8 Paint the top of the dough with egg wash, then fold the top half of the dough over the bottom half and seal the bottom seam by pinching with your fingers. You should now have a cheese stuffed loaf approximately 3" by 18" long.

9 Position the dough so that the seam side is down then paint the top of the stuffed loaf once again with the egg wash then sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese and sesame seeds.

10 Trim off 1/2" from each end then cut the loaf into approximately three-inches wide pieces placing each one on a non-stick cookie sheet, about two-inches apart.

11 Cover lightly with a dry towel and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

12 Bake at 375 F degrees approximately 15 minutes or until the Pizza Rolls are golden to medium brown and the cheese is melted.

Serve with warm Salvaggio's Marinara Sauce for dipping.

SOFT BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS

Serves 4

1½ Lbs. Frozen Bread Dough

¾ cup Baking Soda

2 Quarts Water

2 Tbsp. Coarse Salt (or Sea Salt)

1. Thaw frozen bread dough in the refrigerator overnight or until completely soft and pliable.

2. Place water in a non-reactive saucepan or metal casserole dish, stir in the baking soda until it dissolves then place the solution over medium low heat until it simmers.

3. Remove bread dough from the refrigerator and portion into 4 equal pieces approximately six-ounces each.

4. Roll out each portion of dough into a 10-inch long stick. Repeat for the remaining pieces.

5. Place dough sticks in the gently simmering baking soda water and poach on both sides approximately one-minute rolling over the sticks as they "poach".

6. Remove the sticks with a slotted spatula and place on a non-stick baking pan (approximately two-inches apart from one another). You may also want to spray this pan lightly with a non-stick vegetable spray.

7. While the dough sticks are still moist and a bit sticky, sprinkle evenly with the salt so that it will stick to the dough (without dissolving).

8. Pre-heat oven to 375 F.

9. Before baking, slash each dough stick with a sharp knife with diagonal cuts approximately 1/4" deep and one-to-two inches apart.

10. Bake for approximately 20 to 30 minutes or until "Pretzel Sticks" are medium brown and baked through.

11. Serve plain or with your favorite mustard.

BASIL PESTO CRÈME SAUCE

Makes about 2 ½ Cups

Can be used for grilled fish or poultry or to serve as a dip for raw vegetables in a crudite tray. An optional "stir in" ingredient is diced sun-dried tomato.

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 cup Sour Cream

1 cup Basil Leaves, fresh

½ cup Parmesan Cheese

¼ cup Pine Nuts

1 Tbsp. Garlic, fresh

To Taste Salt and Pepper

1. In a small food processor or blender combine the ingredients.

2. Blend all ingredients together until smooth.

3. Thin to desired consistency with milk, half and half or cream.

4. Serve hot or cold.