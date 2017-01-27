Browndog Creamery's Cherry Chip Donut Bread Pudding Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Browndog Creamery's Cherry Chip Donut Bread Pudding Sweet tooths rejoice at Browndog Creamery & Dessert Bar in Farmington, where dessert is appropriate before, during and after dinner.

- Sweet tooths rejoice at Browndog Creamery & Dessert Bar in Farmington, where dessert is appropriate before, during and after dinner. Known for their creative and boozy ice cream, Browndog also serves up desserts with a twist, such as a seasonal, warm bread pudding.

Browndog Creamery was recently featured in HOUR Detroit Magazine. Editor Steve Wilke and Browndog executive chef Chris Kurtz joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the ice cream. You can get his recipe for a cherry chip donut bread pudding below.

Browndog has a location in Northville and in Farmington. For more information, visit www.browndogcreamery.com.

This story will be updated with the recipe soon

