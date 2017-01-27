Taste of Italy menu at Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria and Cucina Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Taste of Italy menu at Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria and Cucina You can bring the tastes of Italy to your plate right here in metro Detroit the next few weeks. From January 25 - February 19, Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria & Cucina at MGM Grand Detroit is offering a Taste of Italy menu.

Each week will highlight a different region of the country through a specially chosen appetizer and entree, as well as a regional beverage pairing option. If you'd like to make your own Italian food at home, he shared a recipe with us, which you can find below.

For more information on Wolfgane Puck Pizzeria & Cucina, visit www.wolfganepuck.com.

WILD BOAR RAGU

Yield: 2 - 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. wild boar shoulder (cut into 2" cubes)or beef chuck

4 tbsp. diced carrots

4 tbsp. diced onions

4 tbsp. diced celery

2 tbsp. chopped garlic

1 cup white wine

1/4 cup port wine

1/4 cup red wine

4 tbsp. marinara sauce

1 tbsp. tomato paste

2 cups chicken stock

2 tbsp. beef stock

1 sprig of thyme, rosemary and parsley

salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Season the cubed boar meat with salt and pepper.

2. Caramelize boar meat in large sauté pan on medium heat with ¼ cup oil.

3. Deglaze the sauté pan with some of the wine, reserve the rest to add to the braise later.

4. In a large pot, lightly caramelize onion, celery, carrots and garlic.

5. Add the meat and the wine and simmer to cook off the wine.

6. Add the stocks, marinara and herbs and lightly season.

7. Simmer on low to medium until meat can be pulled apart, about 1-2 hours.