India Fest 2017 January 29 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo

(WJBK) - Thousands of people are expected to take part in this weekend's India Fest in Farmington Hills. Everyone is invited to attend the event to check out some Indian food and learn more about Indian culture and traditions. You can also shop for clothes and jewelry.

The event is free and is at Costic Center beginning at 10 a.m.

If you'd like to make some Indian food at home on India's Republic Day, you can try the samosa recipe Chef Thangamanikandan from Bawarchi shared with us.

SAMOSA RECIPE

1potatoes. 2 lb

2 oil. 4 tsp (approx 20 ml)

3 cumin seed. 3/4 tsp

4 Azwain. 3/4 tsp

5 Ginger garlic paste 3 tsp

6 cumin powder 1/4 tsp

7 chilli powder 1 tsp

8 Coriander powder 1 tsp

9 Green peas and carrot. 4 oz

10 salt to taste

11 Flour totilla sheets. 4

12 for frying 38 oz oil

Method:-

First peeled potatoes cut into small pieces

Boil it and put a little pinch of salt and turmeric powder. Cook for 10 to 15 mins

Make sure potato is cooked then stain the water and mash it.

Put oil on the pan after heating add cumin seeds, azwain, ginger garlic paste. It is to be cooked till the raw flavor goes. Add cumin powder, chilli powder and coriander powder.

After cooking well add carrot and green peas after cooking add salt. Then this masala and mashed potato to be mixed well and make this as small oval or round shape balls .

Take tortilla sheet cut into two pieces put the ball on the cut sheet and roll it and fold like triangle.for the closing the tortilla sheet flour water to be mixed well and apply on the edge of the tortilla sheet and close.

In a separate pan oil should be heated and fry these triangle shape pieces in the oil for 5 mins. Strain and serve . It is good with mint chutney and tamarind chutney.