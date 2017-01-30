Mardi Gras Gala at Washtenaw Community College Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Mardi Gras Gala at Washtenaw Community College Washtenaw Community College Mardi Gras is the largest fundraiser and raises money towards scholarships for WCC students.

- Washtenaw Community College Mardi Gras is the largest fundraiser and raises money towards scholarships for WCC students. This year's fundraiser is on Saturday, February 4 and the theme is Wizard of Oz.

All food is made by WCC culinary students with the guidance of faculty and renowned guest chefs from restaurants across the area.

Tickets are $200 each, and $100 of that is tax deductible. Black-tie attire is optional.

To order tickets, call (734) 973-3665 or visit wccnet.edu for tickets.

Story will be updated with recipe