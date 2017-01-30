Birmingham Restaurant Week Jan. 30 - Feb. 10 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Birmingham Restaurant Week Jan. 30 - Feb. 10 The 12th Annual Birmingham Restaurant Week is happening from January 30 - February 3, and February 6 - 10.

To look at participating restaurants or to view menus, visit www.BirminghamRestaurantWeek.org. Note that restaurant week menus are not offered on the weekend.

VIDEO: Birmingham's Lori Rondello joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Chef Craig Hilliker from Mitchell's Fish Market to tell us more about Restaurant Week.

This story will be updated to include the chef's salmon recipe