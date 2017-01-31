C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse's smoked brisket chili recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse's smoked brisket chili recipe This recipe for smoked brisket chili comes courtesy of Chef Jeff Rose from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse in Wolverine Lake.

For more information on the restaurant, visit www.cayagrill.com

SMOKED BRISKET CHILI

2cups onions diced

1 cup green pepper diced

1 ea jalapeño minced

1 ea red pepper

1 ea yellow pepper

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tbl oregano

1 tbl cumin

3 tbl dark chili powder

1 tbl black pepper

1 tsp sugar

1 can diced tomato

1 can tomato puree

1 can kidney beans drained

1 can pinto beans drained

3# diced brisket or any meat

In a large pot sauté all the vegetables together. Add the dry spices and cook for 3 more minutes. Add the tomatoes and beans. Simmer 5 more minutes. Add the meat and heat through. Serve hot!