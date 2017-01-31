C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse's chicken pot pie Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse's chicken pot pie This recipe for chicken pot pie comes courtesy of Chef Jeff Rose from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse in Wolverine Lake.

Smoked Chicken Pot Pie

1 cup onion diced

1 cup celery diced

1 cup carrot diced

1 cup rutabaga diced

1 cup peas

5 cups cooked chicken (smoked)

¼ cup chopped fresh thyme

2 tbl chopped fresh parsley

2 qts chicken stock

1 cup white wine

2 cups AP flour

1 ea stick of butter

5 shots hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

2 sheets puff dough or pie crust

Roast off all of the vegetables in the oven. Cook them until done, but still a little crunchy.

In a sauce pot melt the butter. Add the flour and cook until well mixed and starting to turn a little brown. Add the wine and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the stock. Wisk together and cook until smooth.

In a large bowl combine all the ingredients. Mix well. Put into baking dish or pie container. Top with dough. Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes or until the dough is cooked.