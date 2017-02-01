Homemade Valentine treats class Feb. 7 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Homemade Valentine treats class Feb. 7 Everyone knows the way to win over someone's heart is through food -- and you'll score brownie points if the treat is homemade, too.

You can learn how to make an assortment of Valentine's Day treats at an upcoming class at The Community House in Birmingham. The class is Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Chef Pam Gustairs will demonstrate how to make an assortment of Chocolate Dipped Pretzel treats; Marshmallow Bouquets; Valentine Message candies; and Brownie Hearts. Attendees are asked to bring a container to take home their treats.

The cost is $32. For more information or to register, call (248) 664-5832 or visit www.communityhouse.com.

You can also try Pam's brownie heart recipe at home.

BROWNIE HEARTS

Yields: 2 dozen heart-shaped brownies

6 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate

12 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 ½ sticks)

2 ½ cups granulated sugar

5 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup light corn syrup

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

Wilton Dipping chocolate: your choice of color

Optional add-ins: 1 ½ cups chopped walnuts or pecans, 1 ½ cups mini marshmallows, 1 cup chocolate chips or 1 cup M&M's

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Lightly grease a 9"x 13" pan.

3. In a medium-size saucepan, melt the chocolate and butter together over low heat. Set aside to cool slightly.

4. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, vanilla, salt, sugar and corn syrup together until light and fluffy, approximately 3 minutes.

5. Stir the flour into the chocolate and butter mixture. Fold the chocolate batter into the egg mixture, stirring to combine. Stir in optional ingredients if using.

6. Spread the batter in the pan. Bake for 35 minutes, the top should be crisp, but a toothpick inserted will come out coated with chocolate. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.

7. After cooled, remove from pan and cut with small heart shaped cutter.

8. Arrange on a cooling rack with a sheet pan underneath to catch excess. Pour melting chocolate over to cover.

9. After a minute sprinkle with your favorite decorations. Do not add decorations while the chocolate is still dripping. Place in the refrigerator to finish cooling.