M-Brew's Blues and Brew Breakfast Buffet Feb. 4 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo M-Brew's Blues and Brew Breakfast Buffet Feb. 4 M-Brew in Ferndale is holding a Blue and Brew Breakfast Buffet on February 4 to benefit Ferndale Youth Assistance.

The buffet gose from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m with a variety of fod and beverage options. The cost is $25 for adults; $15 for kids 11-15; $10 for kids 6-10; and 5 and under are free. You can get more information or make a reservation by calling 248-542-BREW (2739).

One of the recipes that will be at the buffet is M-Brew's decadent Michigan Treasure Toast. You can taste it for youself during the buffet, or try your hand at making it from scratch at home.

M-BREW'S MICHIGAN TREASURE TOAST RECIPE

Ingredients

4 thick-sliced frosted cherry bread or chocolate cherry bread

2 eggs

3 Tblsp melted Hudsonville Mackinac Island Fudge ice cream

Chocolate sprinkles, shavings or tiny chips

Fine chopped walnuts or pecans

1 Tblsp clarified or melted butter

Directions

Add butter in a large saute or frying pan, medium low heat

Whisk together eggs and melted Mackinac Island Fudge ice cream

Dip and briefly soak slices of your chosen bread in the egg wash mixture

Place dipped bread into pan and cook until golden brown on pan down side

Flip dipped bread and sprinkle chocolate sprinkles, shaving or tiny chips onto the browned side (to allow to melt while the down side browns)

Remove from pan and, on a cutting board, cut into rectangle halves (4 halves per)

Ladle 3oz of cherry maple syrup (recipe below)

Finish with finely chopped walnut or pecan dusting

CHERRY MAPLE SYRUP

Mix 1 to 1 Michigan pure maple syrup with canned pitted cherries (in juice) in a sauce pan and reduce over medium/low heat to 75% of original volume.