Salty and sweet: 2 healthy Game Day recipes

(WJBK) - Super Bowl is probably everyone's "cheat day." Statistics show Americans will eat 1.3 billion chicken wings and 11 million pounds of potato chips. The day after Superbowl, Antacid sales typically are up 20 percent and 16 million Americans will miss work.
If you're preparing some food for the big game, registered Mona Alaudhi has two recipes she suggests for keeping your calories in check. One is for a chocolate chip cookie dough dip, and the other is for zucchini nachos.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH DIP
- 1 cup chickpeas, skins removed, patted dry
- 1/3 cup natural peanut butter
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons raw honey
- ¼ cup water
- 1/3 cup chocolate chips + more for topping
DIRECTIONS
1. Combine chickpeas, peanut butter, vanilla extract, water and honey in a blender or food processor. Blend until it's a fine puree.
2. Remove cookie dough mixture from blender, and place in a large bowl. Add chocolate chips, and mix well with a wooden spoon. Top with extra chips (optional)
3. Serve with sliced apples, rice crackers or pretzels
RAW ZUCHOS (ZUCCHINI NACHOS)
4 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4 inch discs, salted
Nachos toppings of choice:
- black beans
- corn
- hot sauce 1 cup cheese, shredded
- tomato, diced
- green or red onions
- , finely diced
- diced
- cilantro, chopped
- sour cream
- Lime juice
1. Arrange sliced zucchini in a platter. Season with salt and pepper. Top with your choice of Nacho topping. Squeeze lemon on top. Serve cold or at room temperature.