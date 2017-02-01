Salty and sweet: 2 healthy Game Day recipes Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Salty and sweet: 2 healthy Game Day recipes Super Bowl is probably everyone's "cheat day."

Statistics show Americans will eat 1.3 billion chicken wings and 11 million pounds of potato chips. The day after Superbowl, Antacid sales typically are up 20 percent and 16 million Americans will miss work.

If you're preparing some food for the big game, registered Mona Alaudhi has two recipes she suggests for keeping your calories in check. One is for a chocolate chip cookie dough dip, and the other is for zucchini nachos.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH DIP

1 cup chickpeas, skins removed, patted dry

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons raw honey

¼ cup water

1/3 cup chocolate chips + more for topping

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine chickpeas, peanut butter, vanilla extract, water and honey in a blender or food processor. Blend until it's a fine puree.

2. Remove cookie dough mixture from blender, and place in a large bowl. Add chocolate chips, and mix well with a wooden spoon. Top with extra chips (optional)

3. Serve with sliced apples, rice crackers or pretzels

RAW ZUCHOS (ZUCCHINI NACHOS)

4 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4 inch discs, salted

Nachos toppings of choice:

black beans

corn

hot sauce 1 cup cheese, shredded

tomato, diced

green or red onions

, finely diced

diced

cilantro, chopped

sour cream

Lime juice

1. Arrange sliced zucchini in a platter. Season with salt and pepper. Top with your choice of Nacho topping. Squeeze lemon on top. Serve cold or at room temperature.

