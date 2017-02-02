Valentine's Day treats from Bon Bon Bon Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Valentine's Day treats from Bon Bon Bon Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and there's nothing like buying (or making) sweets for your sweetie. Bon Bon Bon offers up some unique sweet treats.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and there's nothing like buying (or making) sweets for your sweetie. Bon Bon Bon offers up some unique sweet treats. Their little "bons" come in built-to-order packages that are perfectly labeled.

You can shop their goods at their Detroit showroom daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (open 'til 3 p.m. on the weekends). You can also visit their Hamtramck Manufactory on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

You could even try your own hand at making some bons. Bon Bon Bon founding chocolatier Alexandra Clark joined us on The Nine to share a honey buns bon recipe with us, which you can find below.

Assembling the Bon:

- In the bottom of a milk chocolate shell press in some of the honey buns paste

- Pipe a layer of Honey caramel on top of the honey buns paste

- Pipe white chocolate ganache on top leaving enough room for decor

- Place bun decor on top

HONEY BUNS

Ingredients:

Honey buns (Dinner rolls from New Palace Bakery)

Honey

Salt

Method: Use the robot coupe to process the buns. While the robot coupe is running, add honey. You are looking for a paste-like texture. This won't be piped into shells, just pushed into the bottom. Add salt to taste.

HONEY CARAMEL

Ingredients:

3 cups sugar

3/4 cups water

3/4 cups honey

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup cocoa butter

2 tsp salt

Method:

Prep and set aside heavy cream, cocoa butter and salt Mix sugar, honey, and water in a large induction-ready stock pot. Make sure that all sugar is completely wet. Brush down the sides of the stock pot with water and a pastry brush to reduce crystallization of the sugar. Continue to do this as the sugar caramelizes. Turn induction burner on high, until amber in color. do not stir sugar mixture, swirl If necessary to incorporate color. Mix in heavy cream very carefully. Mix in cocoa butter, mix in salt. Turn induction burner down to medium and let caramel reduce, stirring often until it reaches proper consistency. Test caramel consistency on a cold marble or cold table. Ultimately, it should be pipe-able when cool however, not so that it would ooze out of the shells if they were to be sideways or up-side down.

WHITE CHOCOLATE GANACHE

Ingredients:

400 grams white chocolate

165 g heavy cream

Salt (to taste)

Method:

Melt white chocolate in glass bowl in microwave for 4 minutes on power level five. In a quart container scald heavy cream in the microwave for 1 minute on full power. There should be a skin on top of the heavy cream but it should not be at a rolling boil. (You may add additional time in 30 second increments if the skin hasn't appeared). While both hot, pour the heavy cream on top of the melted chocolate. Let set five minutes (or until both the chocolate and heavy cream are the same temperature). Once it has sit, begin stirring, in a "folding" motion" starting at the center, and working your way to the outside of the bowl. Once it has all be incorporated and is of an even texture, stop stirring. Let cool to room temperature before use

Decor

Method:

Roll out in a thin layer of the Honey Buns paste

Use a small circle cookie cutter and cut out your "buns" decor