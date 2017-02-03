Howe's Bayou prepares shrimp and chorizo pasta Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Howe's Bayou prepares shrimp and chorizo pasta Getting us in the mood for the Ferndale Blues Festival going on now is Howe's Bayou with a special dish.

- Getting us in the mood for the Ferndale Blues Festival going on now is Howe's Bayou with a special dish.

Craig Covey and Rafael Branhan join us in the Fox 2 studios.

Shrimp and Chorizo Pasta

Ingredients

1 to 2 oz.Virgin olive oil

8 to 10 lg shrimp

3 oz Chorizo sausage

2 fresh garlic cloves finely chopped

2 oz white wine

4 oz Fettuccine noodles (2 cups cooked)

3 oz Heavy Cream

2 oz Hard cheese, Parmesan, Romano, or Asiago

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions

1. Heat olive oil in a medium saute pan.

2. Add shrimp and fresh finely chopped garlic to the oil.

3. After a minute, turn shrimp and add the chorizo to the pan.

4. Let sausage brown and add the white wine.

5. Let the wine reduce in the pan by half. This step also cooks off the alcohol in the wine.

6. Add the cooked Fettuccine noodles and cream to the pan.

7. Let it start to reduce, add the cheese, season with salt and pepper and let the sauce thicken in the pan being careful not to overcook the shrimp.

Note: Be careful with the salt. The hard cheese and the sausage may add enough to the dish

where you may need little or no added salt.

Garnish with fresh parsley or other herbs if you choose.