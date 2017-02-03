4 heart healthy recipes from the American Heart Association Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo 4 heart healthy recipes from the American Heart Association Go Red For Women is a nationwide campaign inspiring and igniting women to take action for better heart health.

Eighty percent of cardiac events can be prevented. Macy's Regional Executive Chef of Michigan Art Lorenz joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a few ideas of some heart healthy recipes.

You can get his recipe for eggplant with roasted bell pepper relish below, and find other recipes here:

Garlicky Greek yogurt dip

Savory sweet potato fries

Mushroom-Thyme toasts

EGGPLANT WITH ROASTED BELL PEPPER RELISH

Ingredients

Cooking spray

2 teaspoons olive oil and 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided use

1 1 1/2-pound eggplant, cut into 12 1/2-inch slices

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup roasted red bell pepper, drained if bottled, chopped

1 tablespoon snipped fresh parsley or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, thyme, or basil, crumbled

1/2 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 small garlic clove, minced

Pinch of pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Lightly spray a large baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

Using 2 teaspoons oil, brush both sides of the eggplant slices. Sprinkle the tops with the salt. Arrange the slices in a single layer in the baking pan.

Roast for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the eggplant is lightly browned on the bottom. Turn over. Roast for 8 minutes, or until browned on the bottom. Transfer the eggplant to plates.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the bell pepper, parsley, vinegar, garlic, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Spoon over the eggplant.