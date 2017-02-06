Antietam participating in Detroit Restaurant Week now through Feb. 12

Chef Seth High of Antietam joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.

Posted:Feb 06 2017 11:32AM EST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 11:32AM EST

(WJBK) - Detroit Restaurant Week is underway. You can find great menus and pricing at a variety of Detroit restaurants.

Antietam is one of the more than 20 restaurants participating. Chef Seth High joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their menu, and to prepare one of the offerings on their menu -- Tournedos of Beet au Poivre. You can find his recipe below.

For more information on Detroit Restaurant Week, visit www.detroitrestaurantweek.com.

Story will be updated soon with Antietam recipe 


