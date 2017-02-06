Antietam participating in Detroit Restaurant Week now through Feb. 12 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Antietam participating in Detroit Restaurant Week now through Feb. 12 Detroit Restaurant Week is underway. You can find great menus and pricing at a variety of Detroit restaurants.

Antietam is one of the more than 20 restaurants participating. Chef Seth High joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their menu, and to prepare one of the offerings on their menu -- Tournedos of Beet au Poivre. You can find his recipe below.

For more information on Detroit Restaurant Week, visit www.detroitrestaurantweek.com.

Story will be updated soon with Antietam recipe