Lobster features at Tom's Oyster Bar Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Lobster features at Tom's Oyster Bar It's a lobster lovers dream at Tom's Oyster Bar, located in downtown Royal Oak, this Valentine's Day!

- It's a lobster lovers dream at Tom's Oyster Bar, located in downtown Royal Oak, this Valentine's Day! For just over a week, between February 10-19, Tom's Oyster Bar will offer an assortment of lobster features special for Valentine's Day.

The menu includes everything from lobster bisque to libster rolls to whole live Maine lobsters.

Tom's Oyster Bar is located at 318 S. Main, Royal Oak, MI 48067 (248) 541-1186. Additional information and menus available at www.tomsoysterbar.com.

Story will be updated to include the recipe