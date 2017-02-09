Lobster features at Tom's Oyster Bar

Tom's Oyster bar's Executive Chef Zach Borowski joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.

Posted:Feb 09 2017 12:58PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 12:58PM EST

(WJBK) - It's a lobster lovers dream at Tom's Oyster Bar, located in downtown Royal Oak, this Valentine's Day! For just over a week, between February 10-19, Tom's Oyster Bar will offer an assortment of lobster features special for Valentine's Day.

The menu includes everything from lobster bisque to libster rolls to whole live Maine lobsters.

Tom's Oyster Bar is located at 318 S. Main, Royal Oak, MI 48067 (248) 541-1186. Additional information and menus available at www.tomsoysterbar.com.

Story will be updated to include the recipe 


