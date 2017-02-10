Lobster corn dogs with cabbage slaw recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Lobster corn dogs with cabbage slaw recipe Detroit's Coach Insignia restaurant at the top of the Renaissance Center will serve its last guests on Saturday, February 18.

- Detroit's Coach Insignia restaurant at the top of the Renaissance Center will serve its last guests on Saturday, February 18. So, what's next for the company that owns the iconic restaurant?

Eric Djordjevic, president of Epicurean Group, and Coach Insignia Executive Chef Kevin Green joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more, and to make one of their famous appetizers, lobster corn dogs with napa cabbage slaw.

LOBSTER CORN DOGS WITH NAPA CABBAGE SLAW

Makes: 6 / Preparation time: 25 minutes / Total time: 45 minutes

This is the ultimate appetizer: lobster tail meat is threaded on a skewer, lightly battered and deep-fried until it's golden. It's easy to serve with a sweet & Spicy stone ground Mustard and a savory slaw that can be made in advance.

4 ounces' honey

1 teaspoon whole grain Mustard

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 cups soda water

6 bamboo skewers (10 inches long)

3 lobster tails (4 ounces each)

Oil for frying (heated to 325 degrees)

Napa Slaw (see recipe)

To make the Mustard Sauce, combine the whole grain and Dijon mustard in a bowl

Season as needed with a pinch of salt and pepper; set aside until you're ready to serve.

For the corn dog batter, in a larger bowl mix the cornmeal, flour and cornstarch. Slowly whip in the soda water. Let the batter rest 5 minutes before using it.

Cut the lobster tails lengthwise and remove the meat from the shell. Thread the cut lobster meat onto a 10-inch bamboo skewer. Dip the lobster sticks into the corn dog batter, then slowly place them into a preheated 325-degree deep fryer for 3 minutes or until they are golden brown.

Once cooked allow to drain on a paper towel.

Lean the fried corn dog on the prepared Napa Slaw and drizzle with citrus glaze, or use the citrus glaze as a dipping sauce.

NAPA SLAW

Serves: 6 / Preparation time: 5 minutes Total time: 15 minutes (plus at least 1 hour chilling time)

This slaw is best made several hours in advance to allow the flavors to develop. The seasonings can be adjusted to taste.

6 cups shredded Napa cabbage

1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

1ea Carrot, Grated

1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro

1ea Red Bell Pepper, Cut Into strips

DRESSING

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1/2 teaspoon minced shallots

1/2 teaspoon fresh minced rosemary

1/2 teaspoon fresh minced thyme

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup canola oil

Place both cabbages, Carrot and pepper in a serving bowl.

To prepare the dressing, combine all the dressing ingredients except the oil in a glass measuring cup or a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add the walnut oil in a thin steady stream while stirring continuously, or shake in the jar.

Pour the dressing over the slaw and chill to develop the flavors.