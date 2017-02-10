Dearborn Restaurant Week Feb. 13-19 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Dearborn Restaurant Week Feb. 13-19 The first annual Dearborn Restaurant Week is downtown February 13-19, 2017.

This weeklong event will spotlight the wide palette of local cuisine found in Dearborn, exposing restaurant goers to hidden gems, new-to-the-scene hot spots and the opportunity to rediscover longtime favorites. Throughout the week, each participating Dearborn restaurant will have their regular menu alongside a special Dearborn Restaurant Week menu plating a prix-fixe 3-course meal priced at $10, $20 or $30 for either lunch and/or dinner, and for one or two people.

No tickets are required for this event. Visit www.DearbornRestaurantWeek.com for the growing list of participating restaurants and to check whether specific restaurants require reservations.

One of the restaurants participating is Tria. Executive Chef Timothy Enfield joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a sample of his menu. You can find his recipes for venison pappardelle below.

VENISON PAPPARDELLE

Yield: 4 servings

16 oz. House made dry Pappardelle pasta, cooked (recipe below)

10 oz. Venison Bolognese (recipe below)

4 oz. Parmesan cheese, fresh grated

A couple springs of micro celery

A squeeze of balsamic reduction



METHOD:

Drop the pasta in boiling water and cook for 4 minutes. While the pasta is heating up, heat the Bolognese, remove the pasta from the water and toss with the Bolognese, half of the parmesan cheese and plate. Scatter the rest of the parmesan cheese over the top of the pasta along with the micro celery, and a smear of balsamic reduction.

PAPPARDELLE DOUGH

Yield: 9 servings

400 gm Durum Flour

300 gm Egg Yolks

1 TBS. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

METHOD:

On a table combine ¾ of the flour and salt. In a small bowl combine the yolks and olive oil. Make a well with four and salt mixture, pour yolks and olive oil in the center of the well. With a fork or fingers, begin to work flour towards the center of the well, continue the process until a thick paste forms. Using a bench scraper fold in remaining flour into the center. Use your hands to kneed the mass to form a firm dough, mist with water as needed to form a ball. Kneed for 10 minutes, cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes, roll dough into pappardelle cut of pasta.

VENISON BOLOGNESE

Yield: 4 servings

2 lb. Ground Venison

4 oz. Spanish onions, finely minced

½ cup Celery, finely minced

¼ cup Carrots, finely minced

1 oz. Olive oil

1 TBS. Fresh garlic, finely minced

Pinch Crushed red pepper flakes

2 TBS. Tomato paste

½ cup Red wine

2 cups Chicken stock

¾ lb. San Marzano tomatoes, crushed

Pinch Kosher salt

Pinch Fresh ground black pepper



METHOD:

Sautee vegetables with garlic in ½ oz. olive oil until soft. Pince the tomato paste into the vegetable mixture, add ground venison and remaining olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes and brown.

Add wine and reduce by half. Add crush tomatoes, chicken stock, salt, and pepper.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 1 ½ hours, adjust seasoning, remove from heat and chill till use.