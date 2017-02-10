Chef Bobby's Colony Marine Classic Crab Cake Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Chef Bobby's Colony Marine Classic Crab Cake Chef Bobby joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School during our luau party on The Nine to give us a perfect beach-themed recipe -- a classic crab cake.

For more information on Chef Bobby and his food, visit www.lakelandbanquets.com.

1 Can of special Jumbo Lump Blue Crabmeat Drained and picked thru for shells

1 egg and 1 egg white

2 dashes of Worchester's

1 tsp of Tabasco or franks

3 oz ounces of Heavy duty Mayo

1 tablespoon Course ground mustard

1 tsp of Old Bays Seasoning a must!!

¼ cup panko crumbs

1 tsp finely sliced scallion

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp finely chopped parsley

1 stick unsalted butter for baking

1 sizzle plate and or Cast iron flat skillet

1 fish spatula

1 medium mixing bowl

1 small ring mold

Prep

Crack eggs and add to bowl with all of your ingredients except the crab meat and panko.

Whisk into DRESSING the ingredients must be incorporated thoroughly.

Once the consistency of the dressing is emulsified gently add your crabmeat into the dressing and with your hand carefully fold the crab into the mixture.

Try not to break the lumps. Then carefully add the panko and again carefully fold into the mixture. Let set up at least 4 hours in the fridge.

Shape into three ounce pieces, utilizing a ring mold and place on a buttered skillet. If you don't have a ring mold carefully pat into 3 ounce cylinder.

Bake at 450 convection bake on the top rack for 12 minutes. Remove and serve over a spicy aioli, and adorn with a fresh veggie slaw.