La Dolce Vita at Detroit Restaurant Week Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo La Dolce Vita at Detroit Restaurant Week Detroit Restaurant Week is underway. You can find great menus and pricing at a variety of Detroit restaurants.

Detroit Restaurant Week is underway. You can find great menus and pricing at a variety of Detroit restaurants.

La Dolce Vita is one of the more than 20 restaurants participating. Chef Alex Farhat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their menu, and to prepare strozzapreti di norcia. You can find his recipe below.

For more information on Detroit Restaurant Week, visit www.detroitrestaurantweek.com

Strozzapretti Di Norcia

Ingredients

Italian Sausage (sweet)

White wine

Pomodorini

Heavy cream

Black truffle caviar

Strozzapreti

Parmigiano

Parsley

White Truffle Oil

Instructions

1. Sauté Italian sausage

2. Add pomodorini

3. Deglaze pan with white wine then add heavy cream

4. Cook until cream starts to thicken

5. Add parmigiano

6. Once sauce complete, add strozzapreti

7. Salt and pepper to taste

8. Toss pasta then add to bowl

9. Garnish with parsley, white truffle oil and black truffle caviar