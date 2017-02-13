16th Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade March 26 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo 16th Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade March 26 The 16th Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade will be on Sunday, March 26 this year at 2 p.m.

The annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade features traditional Greek dancers, handmade floats by local schools and businesses, a variety of church and non-profit groups, collegiate groups, and more. This year, the parade date coincides with Greek Independence Day, the national holiday celebrated annually in Greece on March 25, commemorating the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821.

For more information, visit Detroit.GreekParades.com or Facebook.com/DetroitGreekParade.

VIDEO: Chef Ken White from Redsmoke & Yanni Dionisopoulis from the Greek Parade and Greektown Business Authority join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the Greek Parade. Chef Ken White shared his recipe for a lentil and black bean burger, which you can find below.

REDSMOKE BARBECUE'S LENTIL & BLACK BEAN BURGER

Makes 1 burger

Ingredients:

1/2 cup lentil beans

1/2 cup black beans

1/2 cup fresh sweet corn

pinch fresh diced garlic

pinch of paprika

pinch black pepper

pinch of adobe

pinch of onion powder

1 egg

1/2 cup of breadcrumbs

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, using a fork or clean hands. Form into a patty.

Place an oiled pan over medium heat. Sear patty in pan for 4 minutes on both sides.

Garnish with lettuce, tomato and a fresh brioche bun. Serve with tartar sauce or cajun remoulade.

