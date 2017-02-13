Naf Naf Grill's Valentine's Day special Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Naf Naf Grill's Valentine's Day special Roses are red, violets are blue, there's never been a falafel more perfect for two.

- Roses are red, violets are blue, there's never been a falafel more perfect for two. After 4 p.m. this Valentine's Day, all entrees will be buy one get one free, under one condition - Naf Fans can get the buy one get one offer if and only if they share a kiss with someone.

Naf Naf Grill has locations in Sterling Heights and in Troy, and will soon be opening restaurants in Southfield and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com. They are known for their Middle Eastern bowls. You can get the recipe below for how to assemble a bowl at your home.

CHICKEN SHAWARMA RICE BOWL

Ingredients:

-Basmati rice, cooked

-Chicken Shawarma

-Hummus

-Chopped salad (diced cucumber, tomato, white cabbage, and cilantro)

-Purple cabbage, shredded

-Sumac onions

-Middle eastern cucumber pickles



Optional Sauces:

Tahini - A smooth and nutty sauce made from toasted ground hulled sesame seeds

Garlic sauce - A simple blend of fresh garlic and mayo

Amba - Traditional Middle Eastern sauce made with pickled mango

S'Khug - A blend of jalapenos, red pepper, garlic, cumin and other seasonings

Harissa - A blend of red chili peppers and other Middle Eastern seasonings



To assemble:

Prepare the chopped salad by combining all the ingredients for the salad in a medium mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, toss the shredded purple cabbage with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt to taste. Assemble the shawarma bowls by placing a spoonful of cooked Basmati rice in the bottom of a two serving bowls. Top with sliced shawarma chicken, chopped salad, scoop of hummus, cabbage, onions, and pickles, and drizzle with choice of sauce. Serve immediately.