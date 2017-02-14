Sweet and savory fondue recipes for Valentine's Day Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Sweet and savory fondue recipes for Valentine's Day Stir a little sizzle into your Valentines experience by whipping up sweet as well as savory fondue.

Stir a little sizzle into your Valentines experience by whipping up sweet as well as savory fondue. It is sensual to eat with your hands - little bites, small sips, romantic music & dim lighting. Fondue is wonderful paired with most wines and beer.

Chef Kelli Lewton from 2 Unique Caterers and Event Planners joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share some fondue recipes with us, which you can find below.

For more information on 2 Unique Caterers, visit www.twounique.com.

SEXY SPICED CHOCOLATE FONDUE

½ Teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 Pound of good quality Belgian dark chocolate chopped

1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 Tablespoon of instant coffee granules

2 Cups heavy cream

Directions:

In a double boiler, stir the melted chocolate, coffee granules and heavy cream until smooth.

Next, add in the cayenne pepper and ground cinnamon

Place in a fondue pot and it is ready to serve

Toppings:

Salted Caramel Rice Krispy Treats

Fresh Strawberries

Marshmallows

Pretzel Rods

Pound Cake

Banana's (toss in lime juice to prevent browning)

Pineapple

Dried Apricots

Cherries

Cream Puffs

Cookies

Granola Bars

MELTING HEARTS BRIE

Directions:

Ok forget even making fondue, pop brie cheese in a baking dish, and place in the oven for 10 minutes until melted then; dip, drizzle & dunk to your heart's desire!

Dippers

Slices of cooked mild sausage

Cooked seafood

Chicken or beef satays

Assorted vegetables

Potatoes

Pretzel

Crackers

LE GRUYÈRE FONDUE WITH A TWIST

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds Le Gruyère, shredded

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 Tablespoons Prepared Dijon mustard

Pinch of cayenne

1 2/3 cups dry white wine

Method

Toss Le Gruyère and cornstarch together and set aside. Bring wine to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in cheese and cornstarch mixture. Lower heat to medium-low and cook, stirring constantly in a figure-8 or zigzag motion, until cheese is melted and the mixture thickens slightly, it should take about 5 to 10 minutes

Place a fondue pot in the middle of the table. Pour cheese mixture into the pot and place over a gentle heat source. Arrange bread, potatoes and apples on a platter and serve with the fondue for dipping.

Creative Uses For Candy (Conversation) Hearts

Here are some creative, fun, and easy ways to use a classic Valentine's Day candy.

Brownies with a special message: Using a heart shaped cookie cutter, cut into a brownie and dip half into melted dark chocolate. Then, neatly place candied hearts.

Chocolate covered pretzel rods

Chocolate covered strawberry conversations sticks (make a dozen for a bouquet)

Heart shaped sugar cookies

Heart shaped rice Krispy treats: Drizzle chocolate on top and decorate with candy hearts

Crush heart candy in food processor and mix with coarse sugar and use as a rim on a martini glass.

Store bought mini cupcakes: garnish each iced cupcake with a special conversation heart

Heart Bark cups: Using a silicone mold, crush some candied hearts and place in bottom of Silone mold. Next, melt white or dark chocolate and let the chocolate cool slightly. Pour cooled chocolate into the mold and place a candy stick in the middle. Place mold in the fridge for a few minutes or until completely cooled, then unmold.