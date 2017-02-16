Andiamo's wild mushroom ragu recipe

(WJBK) - Chef Jim Oppat from Andiamo joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to teach us how to prepare a wild mushroom ragu. You can find his recipe below, along with tips for grilling or pan searing the meat you may be making with the ragu.
To find an Andiamo restaurant near you, visit www.andiamoitalia.com.
Wild Mushroom Ragu
Yield 4 servings
- 1 Tbls. Olive oil
- ¼ Cup Leeks, medium dice
- 2 Tbls. Shallots, minced
- 2 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Cup Onions, juliennes
- 1 Qt's. Assorted Fresh Wild Mushrooms
- 1/2 Cup Red wine or Brandy
- 1 Cup Chicken stock
- 1 Tsp. Thyme, fresh Chopped
- 2 Tbls. Butter, diced
Method of preparation
- Heat the olive oil and sauté the leeks, shallots, onions and garlic for 3 minutes or until they are slightly caramelized.
- Add the mushrooms and continue to sauté for 5 minutes. Stir frequently.
- Deglaze the pan with the wine and add the stock and herbs.
- Add the butter and allow to melt, keep at gentle simmer.
- Season with salt and pepper as needed.
METHOD FOR GRILLING OR PAN SEARING
- Be sure to wipe off excess oil from marinades.
- Season the item with salt and pepper.
- The best looking or the presentation side of the item always goes down on the grill first. Once the item is turned to the second side it should not usually be turned again.
- To make hatch marks on a grill, gently work a spatula under the food and give it a quarter turn. Let it continue to cook on the first side another minute or two before turning the food completely over.
- Whenever a barbecue sauce or a glaze is used, it is usually applied near the end of the cooking process in several thin coats rather than one thick coat.
- Turn the food once to cook on the second side.
- Since most foods cooked by grilling are relatively thin and tender, they should not require much more cooking time, once they have been turned. Thicker cuts or those that must be cooked to a higher internal doneness may need to move to the cooler portion of the grill, so that they don't develop a charred exterior. Or, they may be removed from the grill altogether and allowed to finish cooking in the oven.