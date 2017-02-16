Andiamo's wild mushroom ragu recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Andiamo's wild mushroom ragu recipe Chef Jim Oppat from Andiamo joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to teach us how to prepare a wild mushroom ragu.

To find an Andiamo restaurant near you, visit www.andiamoitalia.com.

Wild Mushroom Ragu

Yield 4 servings

1 Tbls. Olive oil

¼ Cup Leeks, medium dice

2 Tbls. Shallots, minced

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Cup Onions, juliennes

1 Qt's. Assorted Fresh Wild Mushrooms

1/2 Cup Red wine or Brandy

1 Cup Chicken stock

1 Tsp. Thyme, fresh Chopped

2 Tbls. Butter, diced

Method of preparation

Heat the olive oil and sauté the leeks, shallots, onions and garlic for 3 minutes or until they are slightly caramelized. Add the mushrooms and continue to sauté for 5 minutes. Stir frequently. Deglaze the pan with the wine and add the stock and herbs. Add the butter and allow to melt, keep at gentle simmer. Season with salt and pepper as needed.

