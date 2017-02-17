Bella Piatti's pasta alla umbra recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Bella Piatti's pasta alla umbra recipe Bella Piatti's sous chef Chase Alessandro joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a recipe with us for pasta alla umbra.

Bella Piatta is located at 167 Townsend Street in Birmingham. For more information, visit www.bellepiattirestaurant.com

PASTA ALLA UMBRA

Yield: 4 - 6 people

Time: 10 - 15 minutes

8 mild sausage links (removed from casing)

1 small onion, fine dice

1 small carrot, fine dice

2 celery stalks, fine dice

½ cup white wine, dry

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper

4 tbsp butter

Truffle oil

2 cups heavy cream

Red pepper flakes

Parmigiana

Parsley

1lb. Garganelli (or substitute penne, rigatoni, etc.)

1. Saute the vegetables in olive oil.

2. Add sausage. Cook until no longer pink, breaking it up while stirring.

3. Add wine. Simmer. Reduce by half.

4. Boil water.

5. Add butter and cream to sausage mixture.

6. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste.

7. Simmer. Add cheese.

8. Cook pasta until al dente. Reserve some pasta water to thin the sauce if necessary.

9. Add pasta to sauce. Simmer briefly and remove from heat. Add drops of truffle oil to taste.

10. Place in bowl. Sprinkle with more cheese and parsley.