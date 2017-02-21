Salvation Army's Bed and Bread Club Radiothon Feb. 24 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Salvation Army's Bed and Bread Club Radiothon Feb. 24 The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is celebrating a milestone this week with its 30th Annual Bed and Bread Club Radiothon.

The fundraiser, presented by Ford Motor Company Fund, is from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday, February 24. It will be broadcast live on News/Talk 760 WJR from Emagine Theatres in Royal Oak.

The Bed & Bread trucks serve 28,000 meals each week to men, women and children who would otherwise go without. That's about 1.5 million meals every year. Last year the trucks served 18,720 gallons of soup during the harsh winter months.

The Radiothon is the main provider of funds for the Bed & Bread program. Without the generous support of this event by the community and businesses alike, many more people would go hungry on the streets of Detroit.

Supporters can donate now through the end of the 16-hour Radiothon by:

Texting BREAD to 91999

Visiting www.salmich.org or www.wjr.com

Calling 248-528-0760

Sending a check or money order, made payable to The Salvation Army's Bed & Bread Club, to 16130 Northland Drive, Southfield, MI 48075

SALVATION ARMY'S BED AND BREAD CLUB BLACK BEAN SOUP RECIPE

Ingredients:

½ Lb. Raw cleaned black beans

3 Cups Chicken Stock

2 Tbsps. butter or olive oil

1 small diced onion red or yellow

1 each Green & Red bell pepper small diced

4 each cloves garlic minced

2 Tbsps. dark chili powder

1 Tbsps. cumin

1 Tbsps. dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp cayenne

2 limes

Garnish: cilantro, green onion, ect.

Method:

Rinse and cook black beans until tender. Drain and set aside, in the same pot sauté ½ of onions, peppers, garlic using butter or olive oil, add dried seasoning to toast, then beans, stock, other half of peppers and onion. Bring to boil and simmer until beans are delicate. At this point you may want to take a fork and smash some beans to thicken the soup and give it body. Season with salt and pepper, add tobacco or cayenne to taste. Finish with whatever you like. Cilantro, green onions, cheese, salsa, bacon, anything goes.

