Rusty Bucket now serving brunch

- The Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern is now serving up brunch. Rusty Bucket has several locations in Michigan. For more information, visit www.myrustybucket.com.

Chef Elliott Webb joined us on The Nine to share a recipe with us, short rib hash. You can get his recipe below.

SHORT RIB HASH

Ingredients:

5 oz. short rib

2 oz. carmalized onion

2 oz. pizza peppers

2 oz. cheddar cheese

1 oz. garlic butter

1 tsp. salt and pepper

2 eggs, sunny side up

1 T. clarified butter

5 oz. breakfast potato

1 T. scallion

Directions

Place clarified butter in an omelet pan and crack 2 eggs making sure not to break the yolks. Season with salt and pepper and cook on a low heat until sunny side up. Heat garlic butter in a pan until melted and place the short rib peppers and caramelized onion in the pan, season with salt and pepper. Once the short rib and peppers are hot, add the potato and toss making sure to incorporate everything evenly. Place on a oven safe plate and top with cheddar cheese then place under a broiler. Once the cheese is melted, place the eggs on top and garnish with scallions.