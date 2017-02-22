Celebrate Natl. Hot Breakfast Month with Sweet Magnolia's Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Celebrate Natl. Hot Breakfast Month with Sweet Magnolia's They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day -- so this month we're vowing to do breakfast right. February is National Hot Breakfast Month.

- They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day -- so this month we're vowing to do breakfast right. February is National Hot Breakfast Month.

Sweet Magnolia's Southern Cooking joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their extensive hot breakfast menu and show us how to whip up a quick omlette. You can get the recipe below.

Sweet Magnolia's Southern Cooking is located on Northwestern Highway in Southfield. You can get more information by calling (248) 281-6641 or visit them online at www.sweet-magnolias.com.

SWEET MAGNOLIA'S EGG WHITE OMELET

Ingredients

1 teaspoon butter or olive oil

4 Egg whites

2oz Feta cheese

2oz Broccoli (chopped)

2oz Fresh Spinach (chopped)

2oz Mushrooms (sliced)

2oz Tri-colored peppers (diced)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions

1. Heat butter or oil in a small nonstick skillet over low heat. Meanwhile, whisk together egg whites. Be sure not to do this in advance or the egg whites will deflate.

2. Pour whisked eggs into the heated skillet. While shaking skillet back and forth over heat, stir with a heatproof rubber spatula for less than 1 minute.

3. Continue cooking, making sure eggs cover the entire surface of the skillet and using a spatula to push together any holes that may have formed. Top with one or more suggested veggies and Feta cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Place spatula under right side of eggs, making sure that the spatula is well underneath the eggs, and lift right side over left in one fluid motion. Folded omelet should look like a half-moon.

5. Lightly press down on omelet with the spatula to seal omelet together.

6. Once sealed, remove skillet from heat and let the curved edge of the omelet slide onto a plate.