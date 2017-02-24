J. Baldwin owners opening new restaurant, Testa Barra Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo J. Baldwin owners opening new restaurant, Testa Barra The owners of the popular J. Baldwin's restaurant in Clinton Township are on a new eating endeavor.

It's in the corner of Waldenburg Plaza at Romeo Plank and 22 Mile roads. The Baldwin family says the restaurant will have a modern Italian farm-to-table feel, and its goal is to be the neighborhood spot. It's opening May 1.

They joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant, and to give us a sample of the food. You can watch in the video player above, and check out his recipes below.

For more information on Testa Barra visit www.testabarra.com.

HOMEMADE GNOCCHI

Recipe Inspired By J. Baldwin's

Cook Time: 1 hour

Serves: About 4 portions

Ingredients

1 ¼ lb yukon gold potatoes

2 large egg

1/4 c grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 ½ c all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch of grated nutmeg

Pinch ground white pepper

DIRECTIONS

Bring potatoes up in a large pot with enough cold water to cover. Bring water to a boil and cook, until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork but the skins are not split, about 35 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool just enough to handle. Peel the skin from the potato with a paring knife. Press the peeled potatoes through a potato ricer or food mill. Spread the riced potatoes into a thin, even layer on the work surface, without pressing them or compacting them. Let them cool completely then make well in the middle, add eggs to well, then flour, and seasonings, fold to make a dough-like product. Roll into 1in x 3 ft ropes, cut 1 in pieces off then mold them by rolling each gnocchi off the prongs of a fork or a gnocchi board. Place in salted boiling water until they float…enjoy!

SEARED PORK CHOP

Recipe Inspired By J. Baldwin's

Cook Time: 3 hours

Serves: About 1 Cup

Ingredients

1 Pork Chop

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper, ground

Olive oil, to coat pan

Directions

Combine the salt and pepper and rub on the pork chop. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-low heat and add the pork chops. Sear about 5 minutes on each side, or until browned and the interior is no longer bright pink but still juicy.

MOM'S PAN GRAVY

Recipe Inspired By J. Baldwin's

Cook Time: 20

Serves: About 3 cup

Ingredients

1 c beef stock, low sodium

½ c red wine

2 Tbs corn starch, to make slurry

Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Make cornstarch slurry by mixing cornstarch and water together so it looks like heavy cream consistency. Deglaze pan from seared pork chop with a little red wine until reduced to about half, add in your beef stock, whisk to break up any particles from pan and to assure you deglaze pan completely. Let simmer to marry, then add cornstarch slurry while whisking. Let come to a boil and thicken up, keep whisking!

Then season to desired taste, pour over pork chop…enjoy!

