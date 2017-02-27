Louisiana creole jambalaya for Mardi Gras Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Louisiana creole jambalaya for Mardi Gras In case you didn't know, tomorrow is Mardi Gras, or as we like to call it here in Detroit -- Fat Tuesday.

We spent some time in the kitchen with Stephanie Spencer, co--owner of Louisiana Creole Gumbo in Detroit.

We were also joined by RJ King from D Business.

Louisiana Creole Jambalaya

Ingredients:

2 TBSP Oil

1 TBSP Cajun Seasoning

10 Ounces Sausage-Chicken, pork or andouille

1 Lb Boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1 inch pieces

1 onion diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

3 large cloves garlic, minced

16 ounces crushed tomatoes

1-2 TSP hot sauce

2 TSP Worcestershire sauce

1 1/14 C uncooked white rice

2 1/2 C Chicken Broth

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat half of oil in large, heavy bottomed pan over medium heat.

2. Season chicken pieces with Cajun seasoning.

3. Sauté sausage until browned. Remove with spoon and set aside.

4. Add other half of oil to pan and sauté chicken pieces until lightly browned on all sides. Remove with spoon and set to the side.

5. In the same pan sauté onions, pepper, and celery until translucent.

6. Stir in garlic until fragrant, being sure not to burn. stir in crushed tomatoes and season with salt and pepper, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

7. Stir in reserved sausage and chicken. Cook for 5-7 minutes being sure to stir occasionally.

8. Add rice and chicken broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat.

9. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes until liquid is absorbed and rice fluffs easily with a fork.