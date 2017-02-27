Lakeland Banquet Center chef prepares spaghetti squash spaghetti

(WJBK) - The American Heart Association's Go Red luncheon is coming up on March 3.
To tie in with the theme, joining us is Shannon Szeles, a dietitian from Beaumont Health to discuss health benefits and the luncheon, while Lakeland Banquet Center Chef Bobby Nahra, prepares heart-healthy spaghetti squash spaghetti.
Fox 2's Deena Centofanti is emceeing the event, Jeannie Mai of Fox Daytime's "The Real" will make the keynote speech.
Ingredients:
1 spaghetti squash (3 lbs)
Non-stick cooking spray
1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 clove fresh garlic (minced) OR 1 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
1/2 small onion (chopped)
1 cup tomatoes (diced) OR 8 oz. canned, no-salt-added, diced tomatoes
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/4 tsp. dried, salt-free herbds, Italian blend
1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
16 oz. canned, no salt added tomato sauce
1/2 cup small "bite size" fresh mozzarella balls (can substitute fresh mozzerella), cut into bite-size pieces
1/4 cup coarsely chooped, or, torn basil OR 1 tsp. dried basil
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
2. Cut spaghetti squash in half. On a baking sheet coated with cooking spray, place halves of squash face down and bake for 1 hour or until tender.
3. Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and onion and cook until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, pepper, herbs and red pepper flakes. Cook until liquid is evaporated, about 2-3 minutes. Add tomato sauce and reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Let squash sit at room temperature until just cool enough to handle. Take a fork and scrap flesh from outside working in, creating "spaghetti noodles".
5. Add squash "noodles" to sauce and remove from heat. Toss with mozzarella balls and fresh basil and serve.