Lakeland Banquet Center chef prepares spaghetti squash spaghetti Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Lakeland Banquet Center chef prepares spaghetti squash spaghetti The American Heart Association's Go Red luncheon is coming up on March 3.

To tie in with the theme, joining us is Shannon Szeles, a dietitian from Beaumont Health to discuss health benefits and the luncheon, while Lakeland Banquet Center Chef Bobby Nahra, prepares heart-healthy spaghetti squash spaghetti.

Fox 2's Deena Centofanti is emceeing the event, Jeannie Mai of Fox Daytime's "The Real" will make the keynote speech.

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash (3 lbs)

Non-stick cooking spray

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 clove fresh garlic (minced) OR 1 tsp. jarred, minced garlic

1/2 small onion (chopped)

1 cup tomatoes (diced) OR 8 oz. canned, no-salt-added, diced tomatoes

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. dried, salt-free herbds, Italian blend

1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

16 oz. canned, no salt added tomato sauce

1/2 cup small "bite size" fresh mozzarella balls (can substitute fresh mozzerella), cut into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup coarsely chooped, or, torn basil OR 1 tsp. dried basil

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. Cut spaghetti squash in half. On a baking sheet coated with cooking spray, place halves of squash face down and bake for 1 hour or until tender.

3. Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and onion and cook until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, pepper, herbs and red pepper flakes. Cook until liquid is evaporated, about 2-3 minutes. Add tomato sauce and reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Let squash sit at room temperature until just cool enough to handle. Take a fork and scrap flesh from outside working in, creating "spaghetti noodles".

5. Add squash "noodles" to sauce and remove from heat. Toss with mozzarella balls and fresh basil and serve.