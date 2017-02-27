Homemade cheesecake paczki for Fat Tuesday Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Homemade cheesecake paczki for Fat Tuesday They've been making cheesecake paczki's for the past five years.



Patrick Peteet and Patrice Johnson are here from Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes to show us how to make a cheesecake paczki at home.

Patrick Peteet and Patrice Johnson are here from Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes to show us how to make a cheesecake paczki at home.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons (1 packet = 7 grams) yeast (instant or regular)

2/3 cup 1% milk - warmed to 120°F for instant/110°F for regular yeast

3 Tablespoons oil (canola or extra light olive oil)

2 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

about 1/4 cup extra flour

1 Tablespoon melted butter

1/3 cup sugar for coating

1 cup cheesecake of choice

Instructions:

1. Place flour, sugar, salt, & yeast in large bowl.

2. Stir in warm milk, followed by oil, egg yolks & vanilla.

3. With electric mixer, beat for 2 minutes on high speed.

4. Stir in enough flour until the dough holds together.

5. Place dough on a floured surface and knead 50 turns, cover with plastic and let rest 10 min.

6. If using custard filling, make it now so it can cool. (see recipe below)

7. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

8. On a floured surface, roll dough 1/2-inch thick. Cut circles using a 2 1/2 -inch round cutter, dipped in flour. Re-roll scraps.

9. Place mounds on baking sheet, cover with a towel, and let rise in a warm spot about 45 minutes. (1 hour at room temp.) After 30 minutes, preheat oven to 375° F.

10. When paczki are puffy, but not necessarily doubled in size, bake for 10 minutes.

11. Meantime, melt butter and place 1/3 cup sugar in a plastic produce bag, and lay down some wax paper to save cleanup.

12. Remove paczki immediately from pan to wax paper. Brush each one while warm (top & sides) with melted butter and roll in bag to coat with sugar. Shake off excess.

13. Fill using a pastry bag with a long slender tip, pushing into the side. Serve immediately.

Custard Filling:

14. In a small saucepan, combine 1/4 cup sugar + 1 Tablespoon cornstarch. Slowly stir in 1 cup 1% milk + 1 egg yolk + cream cheese + fruit. Bring to a boil & cook about a minute, stirring constantly, until thickened. (it thickens more as it cools) Transfer to a plate and let it stand, undisturbed, to cool thoroughly before using - refrigerate if necessary.

15. Fill cheesecake paczki with filling using a pastry bag with a long slender tip, pushing into the side. Or slice an opening in the side and insert filling with a spoon. Serve immediately.