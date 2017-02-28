Grey Ghost named one of the best new restaurants of 2016 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Grey Ghost named one of the best new restaurants of 2016 Grey Ghost in Detroit was recently named one of the top 10 new restaurants of 2016 by the Detroit Free Press.

Owner and chef John Vermiglio joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant and his food. Grey Ghost is on Watson Street at Woodward, in between Brush Park and Midtown.

The name is a nod to the alias of the most notorious rum running pirate on the Detroit River during the prohibition era. Although never identified, the legend of the Grey Ghost lives on.

John also shared a recipe for malted French toast, which you can find below. For more information on Grey Ghost, visit www.greyghostdetroit.com.

GREY GHOST MALTED FRENCH TOAST

with Banana, Peanuts and Honey Caramel

Yield 4-6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 Loaf Brioche, sliced into 1.5” thick slices

1/3 c. Malted Milk Powder

1 c. Sugar

2 c. Whole Milk

4 c. Heavy Cream

6 ea. Whole Egg

1 ea. Vanilla Bean, seeds removed (Vanilla Extract works too)

3-4 ea. Banana, Ripe

1 c. Unsalted Peanuts

1 c. & 1 T. Honey

1 c. Clarified Butter

Kosher Salt, To Taste

Whipped Cream, optional

FOR THE FRENCH TOAST:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine malted milk powder, sugar and vanilla bean seeds and stir to combine. Slowly whisk in 2 c. of Heavy cream, whole milk and then the eggs, whisk until thoroughly incorporated.

Working in small batches, submerge slices of bread into egg/cream mixture and let stand for 60 seconds. Remove and place onto a sheet tray with a rack. Let stand for several minutes to allow remaining mixture to soak up/drip off. Meanwhile, in a sauté pan over medium high heat, place small amount of clarified butter and put bread slices in. Cook until golden brown, flip and repeat for other side. Once both sides are browned, return to the sheet tray with a rack. Put into oven for 10 minutes to allow custard to set.

FOR THE HONEY CARAMEL:

In a sauce pot over medium high heat, pour in 1 cup honey and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and slowly and carefully pour in remaining heavy cream. Bring mixture back up to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 5-10 minutes or until desired consistency is reached. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

FOR THE PEANUTS:

In a mixing bowl, combine peanuts, 1 T. Honey and Pinch of Kosher Salt. Stir to coat completely, taste for saltiness and add more if desired. Place onto a cookie sheet and toast in oven for 8-10 minutes. Remove from oven, cool completely and then chop.

TO COMPLETE:

Drizzle honey caramel over top of French toast. Place slices of banana and toasted peanuts over the top, garnish with whipped cream or powdered sugar, or both. Eat and Enjoy.