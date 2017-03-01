Cover Crop Ranch supplying healthier, tastier meats to area restaurants Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Cover Crop Ranch supplying healthier, tastier meats to area restaurants A local farm has their own special way of raising beef and pork, and you'll find their meat on the menu at a few local restaurants.

Cover Crop Ranch grows and produces pork and beef using sustainable farming methods they developed. The meats are tastier and healthier.

"It's like kimchi for cows," jokes Chef Gabby Milton from Big Rock Chophouse, one of the restaurants that serves the meat. She joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a few of the restaurant's recipes that use Cover Crop Ranch products, like brussel sprouts with bacon. You can get her recipe below.

Cover Crop Ranch and Big Rock are hosting a meat conference on March 6 at Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham. Farmers are coming in from all over the Midwest to share their ideas on how to better crops, meats and runoff water. The conference is open to the public and is happening from 9-4 p.m.

