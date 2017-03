Sea bass fish and chips from 220 Merrill Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Sea bass fish and chips from 220 Merrill Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent for many, and come Friday -- it's all about the Fish Frys.

Chef Robert Gordon and Lance Sigler from 220 Merrill in Birmingham joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe to elevate our Fish Friday recipe. You can find his recipe for Chilean sea bass fish and chips below.

For more information on 220 Merrill, visit www.220restaurant.com.

