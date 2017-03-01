Andiamo's salmon caponata and asparagus gremolata recipe

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.
Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat is back in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to prepare their salmon caponata with asparagus gremolata. You can get his recipe below. To find an Andiamo location near you, visit www.andiamoitalia.com.
CAPONATA FOR SALMON ENTREE
- 8 Ounces Eggplant, peeled, battonnet
- 4 Ounces Kosher Salt, as needed
- 3 Fluid Oz. Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 Ounces Red Onion, sliced
- 4 Ounces Yellow Pepper, battonnet
- 4 Ounces Red Pepper, battonnet
- 8 Ounces Zucchini, green part only, battonnet
- 2 Ounces Garlic, minced
- 4 Ounces Fennel, sliced
- 2 Each Jalapeno Peppers, minced
- 3 Ounces Sun-dried Tomatoes, cut in half
- 2 Ounces Pine Nuts, toasted
- 1 Tablespoon Basil, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Oregano, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
- 2 Fluid Oz. Lemon Juice, to taste
- 1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar, to taste
- ½ Teaspoon Salt, to taste
- ¼ Teaspoon Pepper, to taste
Method:
- Place the eggplant in a colander with the salt and toss. Allow to stand for an hour, rinse thoroughly, squeeze out the excess juices from the eggplant.
- In half the olive oil, sauté the onions, peppers and zucchini quickly, leaving them still crisp. Remove from the pan and place in a bowl to cool.
- Add the rest of the olive oil to the same pan and add the garlic, eggplant, and fennel. Cook until the raw flavor of the garlic is gone, then add to the bowl.
- Next add the jalapenos, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts and the herbs, toss. Add the lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper to taste, chill well.
ASPARAGUS GREMOLATA
- 1 lb Asparagus, sliced thin
- 1 bunch Parsley, Italian, chopped
- 1 bunch Green Onions, chopped
- ¼ cup Capers, rinsed and chopped
- 1 ea. Lemon, zested
- 1 ea. Orange, zested
- 1 Tbls. Garlic, minced
- 2 Tbls. Cilantro, chopped
- ¼ cup Olive oil
- 2 Tbls. White balsamic vinegar
- To taste Salt and pepper
Method:
- Combine all of the above ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper and allow to rest about 2 hours at room temperature before use.
- Can be stored for up to two days.