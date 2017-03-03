Plum Market celebrating 10 years

(WJBK) - Plum Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. You can celebrate with the store on March 4 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with cake, samples, demos, live music and giveaways. Five grand prize winners will each win $250 in Plum Market gift cards.
Each location will be hosting a party. To find a location near you, visit www.plummarket.com.
Chef Randy Weed from Plum Market joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us some of Plum Market's products and to demonstrate how to make zoodles, which are zucchini noodles. You can get some his recipes below.
POWER SLAW
- Cabbage Slaw Mix .5 lb
- Slivered Almonds .5 cup
- Julienned dried Apples 1 cup
- Dried Currants .5 cup
- Dressing:
- Lemon Juice: 4 tbsp.
- Tahini: 2 tbsp.
- Fresh Grated Ginger: 1.75oz
- Cayenne Pepper: ¼ Tsp.
- Honey: 1 tbsp.
- 1 cup Grape Seed Oil
- Cider Vinegar ¼ cups
- Salt: ½ tbsp.
Toss together
RAW SPICY ZOODLE SLAW
Whole Zucchini: .5lb
Organic Rainbow Shredded Carrot: 1 cup
Shredded Red Cabbage: 1 cup
Chopped Scallion: .5 Cup
Sweet Corn: 1 cup
Dressing:
- Pons Olive Oil: 2 Tbsp.
- Champagne Vinegar 1 Tbsp.
- Lime Juice 1 Tbsp.
- Grated Fresh Ginger: 1 Tbsp
- Fresh minced Garlic: 1 Tsp.
- Dijon Mustard: 1 Tbsp.
- Honey: 1 Tbsp.
- Cayenne Pepper: 1 Pinch
Wash the zucchini, then remove the inedible stem and root. Cut in 1 ½" sections, then spiral using the 4 MM blade and the widest setting for the depth. Place the "zoodles" in a large bowl and toss together with the remaining salad ingredients and set aside. For dressing, combine all ingredients in the blender and puree for about 40 seconds until smooth, scrape down the sides of blender with a spatula, then puree again for another 10 seconds.