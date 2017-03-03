Plum Market celebrating 10 years Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Plum Market celebrating 10 years Plum Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

- Plum Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. You can celebrate with the store on March 4 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with cake, samples, demos, live music and giveaways. Five grand prize winners will each win $250 in Plum Market gift cards.

Each location will be hosting a party. To find a location near you, visit www.plummarket.com.

Chef Randy Weed from Plum Market joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us some of Plum Market's products and to demonstrate how to make zoodles, which are zucchini noodles. You can get some his recipes below.

POWER SLAW

Cabbage Slaw Mix .5 lb

Slivered Almonds .5 cup

Julienned dried Apples 1 cup

Dried Currants .5 cup

Dressing:

Lemon Juice: 4 tbsp.

Tahini: 2 tbsp.

Fresh Grated Ginger: 1.75oz

Cayenne Pepper: ¼ Tsp.

Honey: 1 tbsp.

1 cup Grape Seed Oil

Cider Vinegar ¼ cups

Salt: ½ tbsp.

Toss together



RAW SPICY ZOODLE SLAW

Whole Zucchini: .5lb

Organic Rainbow Shredded Carrot: 1 cup

Shredded Red Cabbage: 1 cup

Chopped Scallion: .5 Cup

Sweet Corn: 1 cup



Dressing:

Pons Olive Oil: 2 Tbsp.

Champagne Vinegar 1 Tbsp.

Lime Juice 1 Tbsp.

Grated Fresh Ginger: 1 Tbsp

Fresh minced Garlic: 1 Tsp.

Dijon Mustard: 1 Tbsp.

Honey: 1 Tbsp.

Cayenne Pepper: 1 Pinch

Wash the zucchini, then remove the inedible stem and root. Cut in 1 ½" sections, then spiral using the 4 MM blade and the widest setting for the depth. Place the "zoodles" in a large bowl and toss together with the remaining salad ingredients and set aside. For dressing, combine all ingredients in the blender and puree for about 40 seconds until smooth, scrape down the sides of blender with a spatula, then puree again for another 10 seconds.