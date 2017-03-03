Royal Oak Restaurant Week March 3-12

Posted:Mar 03 2017 11:51AM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 12:01PM EST

(WJBK) - Royal Oak Restaurant Week returns Friday, March 3 - Sunday, March 12. Nearly 30 of downtown Royal Oak's top restaurants and venues will feature 3-course lunch and dinner menus at $15, $25, and $35 a person. The 28 participating locations make this the largest Royal Oak Restaurant Week yet!  No tickets or passes are necessary, but reservations are strongly recommended! 

Event details, menus, and more can be found online at www.dineroyaloak.org/events.

MIXED CEBICHE
Ingredients
  • Fresh Mahi Mahi
  • Spanish Octopus
  • Shrimp
Rocoto sauce
  • Onions
  • Rocoto peppers
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Olive oil
Sweet potato chips
  • Micro cilantro
  • Red Onion
  • Lime juice
  • Coconut cream
Instructions
 
Rocoto sauce
Sauté the chopped onions, garlic and rocoto until soft, then blend together with salt to taste.
 
Seafood
Boil octopus (1hr) and shrimp (1 minute) let them cool
Cut mahi mahi in small cubes or thin slices.
Cut octopus in small pieces
 
Place fish in a bowl and season with salt and lime juice. Add octopus and shrimp and mix together. Add onions and mix.
 
Mix rocoto sauce and lime juice, salt to taste.

