Royal Oak Restaurant Week March 3-12

- Royal Oak Restaurant Week returns Friday, March 3 - Sunday, March 12. Nearly 30 of downtown Royal Oak's top restaurants and venues will feature 3-course lunch and dinner menus at $15, $25, and $35 a person. The 28 participating locations make this the largest Royal Oak Restaurant Week yet! No tickets or passes are necessary, but reservations are strongly recommended!

Event details, menus, and more can be found online at www.dineroyaloak.org/events.

MIXED CEBICHE

Ingredients

Fresh Mahi Mahi

Spanish Octopus

Shrimp

Rocoto sauce

Onions

Rocoto peppers

Garlic

Salt

Olive oil

Sweet potato chips

Micro cilantro

Red Onion

Lime juice

Coconut cream

Instructions

Rocoto sauce

Sauté the chopped onions, garlic and rocoto until soft, then blend together with salt to taste.

Seafood

Boil octopus (1hr) and shrimp (1 minute) let them cool

Cut mahi mahi in small cubes or thin slices.

Cut octopus in small pieces

Place fish in a bowl and season with salt and lime juice. Add octopus and shrimp and mix together. Add onions and mix.

Mix rocoto sauce and lime juice, salt to taste.