Chef Amber's Thai Peanut salad recipe

Chef Amber Poupore from Cacao Tree Café in Royal Oak will be doing a cooking demonstration on March 11 from 10-11am at the Oakland County Farmers Market. She joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a preview. You can find her recipe below.
THAI PEANUT SALAD WITH SEARED SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS
Prepare approximately 8 Cups shiitake mushrooms, cut into halves or quarters (depending on size)
Whisk all ingredients:
- 1/3 Cup tamari
- 1/3 Cup rice vinegar
- 1 T mirin
- 1 T hot sauce
- 1 1/2 T sesame oil
Add mushrooms to marinate, toss and coat well. Marinate for 1 hour.
Sear in hot sauté pan to brown.
Spiralize 3-4 zucchini and/or summer squash into "noodles"
Thinly slice or shred 2 cups each:
red cabbage, carrots, sweet bell peppers
Thinly slice 1 bunch scallion
To prepare peanut sauce, thoroughly blend all ingredients:
- 1 1/4 C creamy unsalted peanut butter
- 1 1/4 C water
- 3 Tbs pure maple syrup
- 6 cloves peeled garlic
- 1/3 cup lime juice
- 1/4 C tamari (soy sauce)
- 2 tsp toasted sesame oil
- 3 Tbs fresh ginger - chopped
- 2 tsp dried chives
- 2 tsp hot sauce
- 2 Tbs chopped fresh cilantro
Place fresh baby spinach on a plate, cover with zucchini "noodles" and top with fresh cut vegetables. Drizzle with peanut sauce and garnish with mushrooms, scallion, avocado.