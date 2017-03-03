Chef Amber's Thai Peanut salad recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Chef Amber's Thai Peanut salad recipe Chef Amber Poupore from Cacao Tree Café in Royal Oak will be doing a cooking demonstration on March 11.

Chef Amber Poupore from Cacao Tree Café in Royal Oak will be doing a cooking demonstration on March 11 from 10-11am at the Oakland County Farmers Market. She joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a preview. You can find her recipe below.

THAI PEANUT SALAD WITH SEARED SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

Prepare approximately 8 Cups shiitake mushrooms, cut into halves or quarters (depending on size)

Whisk all ingredients:

1/3 Cup tamari

1/3 Cup rice vinegar

1 T mirin

1 T hot sauce

1 1/2 T sesame oil

Add mushrooms to marinate, toss and coat well. Marinate for 1 hour.

Sear in hot sauté pan to brown.

Spiralize 3-4 zucchini and/or summer squash into "noodles"

Thinly slice or shred 2 cups each:

red cabbage, carrots, sweet bell peppers

Thinly slice 1 bunch scallion

To prepare peanut sauce, thoroughly blend all ingredients:

1 1/4 C creamy unsalted peanut butter

1 1/4 C water

3 Tbs pure maple syrup

6 cloves peeled garlic

1/3 cup lime juice

1/4 C tamari (soy sauce)

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

3 Tbs fresh ginger - chopped

2 tsp dried chives

2 tsp hot sauce

2 Tbs chopped fresh cilantro

Place fresh baby spinach on a plate, cover with zucchini "noodles" and top with fresh cut vegetables. Drizzle with peanut sauce and garnish with mushrooms, scallion, avocado.