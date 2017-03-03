Chef Amber's Thai Peanut salad recipe

Posted:Mar 03 2017 02:07PM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 02:07PM EST

(WJBK) -
Chef Amber Poupore from Cacao Tree Café in Royal Oak will be doing a cooking demonstration on March 11 from 10-11am at the Oakland County Farmers Market. She joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us a preview. You can find her recipe below.
 
THAI PEANUT SALAD WITH SEARED SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS
 
Prepare approximately 8 Cups shiitake mushrooms, cut into halves or quarters (depending on size) 
 
Whisk all ingredients: 
  • 1/3 Cup tamari
  • 1/3 Cup rice vinegar
  • 1 T mirin
  • 1 T hot sauce 
  • 1 1/2 T sesame oil
Add mushrooms to marinate, toss and coat well.  Marinate for 1 hour.
Sear in hot sauté pan to brown. 
 
Spiralize 3-4 zucchini and/or summer squash into "noodles"
 
Thinly slice or shred 2 cups each:
red cabbage, carrots, sweet bell peppers
 
Thinly slice 1 bunch scallion
 
To prepare peanut sauce, thoroughly blend all ingredients:
  • 1 1/4 C creamy unsalted peanut butter
  • 1 1/4 C water
  • 3 Tbs pure maple syrup
  • 6 cloves peeled garlic
  • 1/3 cup lime juice
  • 1/4 C tamari (soy sauce)
  • 2 tsp toasted sesame oil
  • 3 Tbs fresh ginger - chopped
  • 2 tsp dried chives
  • 2 tsp hot sauce
  • 2 Tbs chopped fresh cilantro  
Place fresh baby spinach on a plate, cover with zucchini "noodles" and top with fresh cut vegetables.  Drizzle with peanut sauce and garnish with mushrooms, scallion, avocado.

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories