Hour Detroit names Bistro 82 as 2017 Restaurant of the Year

The March issue of Hour Detroit unveils the magazine's pick for its 2017 Restaurant of the Year: Bistro 82 in Royal Oak.

- The March issue of Hour Detroit unveils the magazine's pick for its 2017 Restaurant of the Year: Bistro 82 in Royal Oak. Since opening in early 2014, Bistro 82 has been perfecting its French-inspired menu, from their foie gras and escargot to steak frites and scallops.

Hour Detroit editor Steve Wilke joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with executive chef Derik Watson to tell us more about Bistro 82's menu and food. Chef Derik also shared their vegan risotto recipe with us, which you can find below.

For more information on Bistro 82, visit www.bistro82.com. You can also read more about the restaurant in the magazine's March issue, which is out now on newstands and at www.hourdetroit.com.