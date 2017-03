C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill and Edible Wow Magazine Wine Dinner Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill and Edible Wow Magazine Wine Dinner C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill in Wolverine Lake is teaming up with Edible Wow Magazine to present a five-course wine dinner on Thursday, March 9.

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill in Wolverine Lake is teaming up with Edible Wow Magazine to present a five-course wine dinner on Thursday, March 9. You can learn more about the menu by watching the video in the player above.

The cost is $100 per person and includes all your food, wine, tax and tip. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. at C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill in Wolverine Lake.

For reservations, call (248) 438-6741. Space is limited and is expected to sell out.