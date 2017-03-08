Avalon International Breads' vegan carrot cake recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Avalon International Breads' vegan carrot cake recipe Avalon International Breads recently won an award for having one of the top vegan sweet treats in America.

Jesse Ho-On joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their sweets, and to share a recipe with us. You can find Avalon's carrot cake recipe below.

For more information on Avalon, visit www.avalonbreads.net.

CASS AVENUE CARROT CAKE

Recipe makes one 2-layer 6 inch cake with frosting.

Cake Ingredients

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 ¼ cups shredded carrots

¾ cups turbinado sugar

¾ cups raisins

¾ cups walnuts

¼ cup earth balance

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup water

1 Tbs + 1 tsp egg replacer

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp sea salt

2 tsp cinnamon

Making the cake

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 6 inch round cake pans.

2. Mix egg replacer with water and orange juice in a measuring cup.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, sea salt, and cinnamon.

4. In a separate bowl, cream together earth balance and sugar. Slowly add egg replacer mixture. Add flour mixture until just incorporated. Add carrots, walnuts, and raisins and mix.

5. Divide batter into each pan and bake for 20-30 minutes until cake is firm and a toothpick comes out clean.

Vegan "cream cheese" frosting

Frosting Ingredients

4 cups powdered sugar

8oz vegan cream cheese

8oz earth balance

1 tsp vanilla

2 Tbs flour

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Making the frosting

1. Cream together butter and cream cheese using a hand mixer or stand mixer.

2. Add powdered sugar cup by cup, then flour, mixing between each addition.

3. Add vanilla and apple cider vinegar. Whip until smooth.

Assembling the cake

1. After cake cools, place one cake layer on a serving plate and spread one cup of frosting on top.

2. Place remaining cake layer on top of frosting and spread with remaining frosting. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts if you're feeling nutty.